Print RSS Kara Masterson Kara Masterson is a freelance writer from Utah. She enjoys Tennis and spending time with her family.



Kara Masterson has written 11 articles for SB Informer. View all articles by Kara Masterson... Five Business IP Theft Prevention Trainings and Practices Kara Masterson



November 20, 2019 Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding Security is a word on every business owner’s mind especially with regard to cyber security now that cloud computing is used so frequently. Maintaining a safe, secure IP theft prevention business policy requires employee training as well as programs that inform and educate employees of the necessity for IP security. As technology evolves, IP security changes and weakens. Thus, it is important that computer systems and network security be continuously upgraded to ensure against IP theft. There are two types of theft prevention: intelligent protection and physical security such as security guard services. To accomplish optimal IP security there are five business IP theft prevention trainings and practices that include: Network and computer data protection systems Installing SOTA network and computer data protection systems is crucial for identity protection and security. Provide training programs that helps employees understand how these systems function and how the functions relate to each employee’s job. One of the many reasons why IT and cyber security jobs are so well paid is because the success of the entire company hinges in their decisions and ability to protect your IP and security. Surveillance Onsite closed circuit surveillance cameras are a major method of protecting valuable business data from data miners. Very often, these cameras catch certain actions in the workplace that constitute intent to commit larceny of data and data assets. Closed circuit surveillance cameras prevent illegal entry, potential vandalism and theft. Closed circuit surveillance cameras are a cost effective way to protect property, building and data assets from theft. The methodology of these cameras allows for employee facial recognition as well as local municipal police alerts. Take the time to train employees regarding the use of closed circuit surveillance camera technology and methodology. In many states across the U.S. surveillance cameras have proven to reduce crime in business areas under the government’s Safe City Initiative Program. Secure Entry The use of biometric fingerprint door locks to secure buildings is another way to prevent IP theft. These are ultra high security devices that enable business owners to maintain top level security and provide identification and verification of physiological and biological factors of employees and building visitors. The use of these devices require employee training. Most of these devices also provide tracking records of visitors, employees and allow for user codes to be installed. Securing Technology Computer access control systems provide access approval, authentication, identification, audits and authorization for computer and internet security. Each of these features offers business owners a measure of computer and internet restrictions until system access qualifications are met. Train your employees on how to meet the computer access control system’s defined specifications. VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) protect online IP addresses through safe encryption over the internet. VPNs protect data transmissions on employees’ website searches and internet use as well as on mobile devices. For businesses, encryption is end-to-end and protects better than firewalls. It is also cloud based. Using a VPN network requires training for business owner and employees. All IP theft prevention training should take place early for new hires. Theft prevention practices require reinforcement in the form of employer-to-employee re-orientation programs.





Feedback Submit Article