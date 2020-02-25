How to Find the Right Managed IT Service for Your Business

Print RSS Katie Gorden [email protected]

Katie Gorden

February 25, 2020



February 25, 2020 Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding What is your relationship like with your managed IT service provider? Do they fail to return calls? Do their prices continue to rise? Do they rush in to fix issues, then head out prior to letting you know what exactly they needed to do? If any of these issues ring true to you, it's probably time to find the right managed IT service for your business. But what are the important aspects to focus on when looking for a service to hire? With the constant updates with technology, how can you know which company best fits the needs of your business? Managed Service Providers First of all, if you're not familiar with the term MSP (Managed Service Provider), you should be. It's critical that the IT service you hire is a Managed Service Provider because they'll be able to offer you the full spectrum of Managed IT Services. This allows you to offload all IT solutions and services to the MSP, where they assume all responsibilities for 24/7 maintenance and monitoring of your systems. Here are eight other key things to look for in a Managed IT Service. 1. Quick Phonecall Response Times Every single company you come across will have different response times and processes. Ask them upfront: How long will it take for you to respond to phone calls?

How quickly are you able to resolve issues?

If onsite support is needed, how long will it take them to arrive? Every answer needs to be backed with metrics and facts. 2. Hire IT Advisors, Not Repair Services Seek out a service that are experts within your industry. For example, if you are running a healthcare business, see that they are well-versed in HIPAA, EHR's and software for practice management. Find a qualified MSP in your field that's able to be a consultant to your business and craft highly customized solutions that meet your requirements. Make sure they can explain complex issues in a way that you and your staff are able to understand. 3. Find an Experienced Team That's On-Call 24 Hours per Day The small business IT services Oklahoma city OK offers needs to be sure that your infrastructure is available and online whenever and wherever you need it to be. You also need to have direct access to qualified IT specialists that will keep you up-to-speed with best practices. 4. The Service Level Agreement Is Guaranteed Your business requires a Managed IT Service that actively monitors your network at all hours of the day and night. They should proactively act on issues prior to when the issues cause frustrating interruptions and downtown that disrupts productivity. 5. Makes Budgeting Easy The right service provider will be able to offer you a solid service that you're able to budget for predictably. Look for one that offers a customized service package for a flat fee that you rely on every quarter or month. 6. Ensures Security Your environment should always be 100% secure so you don't need to be concerned with hackers, malware or nasty viruses. Make sure they use best-in-industry practices and technologies that stop intrusions or nixes them before getting into the network. 7. Offers a Wide Array of Solutions and Services Things to look for include VoIP phone systems, wireless services, cloud services, Virtual CIO services, management for mobile devices and more. They'll only be able to meet the unique requirements of your business if they're skilled and well-versed in a wide variety of solutions and services. 8. Your Success Is Their Highest Priority Do they take the time to understand your business and the goals you're looking to achieve? Do they ask questions before giving answers? To make sure your business is a priority to them, ask them for client references that you can speak with. What has their experience been like since hiring the solution you're considering? Any Managed IT Service with happy customers will have no problem sharing references and success stories with you. Don't Hire the Wrong Managed IT Service Before you find yourself in a bad relationship with your Managed IT Service provider, consider these eight tips. You'll be glad you did in the long run.





